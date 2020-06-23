All apartments in Orlando
6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE

6690 Lake Pembroke Place · No Longer Available
Location

6690 Lake Pembroke Place, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have any available units?
6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have?
Some of 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6690 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

