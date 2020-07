Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Guard Gated community with many many amenities , pool, club house, gym, fitness.... this unit is a second floor unit with its own private one car garage. Amazing peaceful view of the tree lined golf course just out off the screened/covered porch. Kitchen come complete with all appliances include; frig, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and washer/dryer. This is an open plan with breakfast bar in the kitchen, and separate built in desk work space..