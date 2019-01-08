All apartments in Orlando
6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE
Last updated August 17 2019

6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

6682 Time Square Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6682 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Come see this very spacious and well cared for Townhouse! New carpet throughout and fresh paint. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage. Second story (which is above the two car garage) features Kitchen with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath, dining area, and open concept living room. Third story has 3 bedrooms, the master bedroom with an attached master bath and two additional rooms with second full bathroom. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few minutes to Universal. This condo is in a Gated Community with 24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables, Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available September 01, 2019! Call Today to View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have any available units?
6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have?
Some of 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
