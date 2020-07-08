All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:33 PM

6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A

6626 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Airport North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6626 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new home! Spacious 2BD/2BTH 1,200 SQFT condo located in the Carter Glen subdivision is now available for rent. This home features solid flooring throughout, and wonderful sliding glass doors to let in that natural Florida air. This unique condo also features an attached garage for added convenience. Situated in a Gated Community with well maintained and attractive landscaping, community pool, and fitness center. Convenience for easy commuting. Schedule your showing today before its gone!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have any available units?
6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have?
Some of 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A currently offering any rent specials?
6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A pet-friendly?
No, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A offer parking?
Yes, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A offers parking.
Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have a pool?
Yes, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A has a pool.
Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have accessible units?
No, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 S GOLDENROD RD #111A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach