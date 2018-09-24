All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6611 Time Square Avenue #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6611 Time Square Avenue #102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6611 Time Square Avenue #102

6611 Time Square Ave Unit 102 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6611 Time Square Ave Unit 102, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT 2/2.5 Tri-Level Located In The Hampton of Metrowest! 2-Car Garage! - Great 2 bed/2.5 bath tri-level located in the Heart of Metrowest! Beautiful planned community with tranquil surroundings and all the convenience of urban living. Unit is stocked with all appliances including washer and dryer. New wood laminate installed in living room, dining room and half bath. Bedrooms upstairs with carpet and built-in desk area in the hallway. Water and garbage included in rent! 2-car garage! The Hamptons community has wonderful features such as a 24 hour guard gate entry, 4000 sq ft fitness center, 2 spas, 2 swimming pools, indoor basketball court, fishing deck, boat ramp and more! Location is close to the theme parks, shopping, restaurants, etc. Great schools! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

(RLNE1940580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have any available units?
6611 Time Square Avenue #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have?
Some of 6611 Time Square Avenue #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Time Square Avenue #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 is pet friendly.
Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 offers parking.
Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have a pool?
Yes, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 has a pool.
Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have accessible units?
No, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Time Square Avenue #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach