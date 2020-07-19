All apartments in Orlando
6584 Swissco Dr #736
6584 Swissco Dr #736

Location

6584 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
Courtney Landings - Large, 3rd floor unit AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 3rd floor condo is very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo available for a 7/15/20 move in! The kitchen features a breakfast bar, a pantry, all appliances except a microwave and it is open to the living room/dining area. Other features included a utility room with full size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and a screened balcony.
The community offers not only a pool and hot tub, but state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, business center, playground, library, theater and social areas! And, if that is not enough...you are nearby to all the attractions! Conveniently located to SR436, The 528(Toll), Goldenrod and Orlando International Airport

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living-Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer/Dryer
Volume Ceilings w/Fans
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Screened Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2007211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

