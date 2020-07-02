All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6566 Swissco Dr 427
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6566 Swissco Dr 427

6566 Swissco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6566 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Unit 427 Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath near the airport - Property Id: 252567

Beautiful and great location condo near the airport on Lee Vista Blvd. Across the street from Lee Vista Promenade plaza where shopping, entertainment and restaurants. short drive to Lake Nona. Location is halfway between East and West of Orlando. Pool, Gym, playground for kids on property.
Property Id 252567

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have any available units?
6566 Swissco Dr 427 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have?
Some of 6566 Swissco Dr 427's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6566 Swissco Dr 427 currently offering any rent specials?
6566 Swissco Dr 427 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6566 Swissco Dr 427 pet-friendly?
No, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 offer parking?
No, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 does not offer parking.
Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have a pool?
Yes, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 has a pool.
Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have accessible units?
No, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 does not have accessible units.
Does 6566 Swissco Dr 427 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6566 Swissco Dr 427 has units with dishwashers.

