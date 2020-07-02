6566 Swissco Dr 427

Amenities
Unit 427 Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath near the airport - Property Id: 252567
Beautiful and great location condo near the airport on Lee Vista Blvd. Across the street from Lee Vista Promenade plaza where shopping, entertainment and restaurants. short drive to Lake Nona. Location is halfway between East and West of Orlando. Pool, Gym, playground for kids on property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252567
Property Id 252567
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5675533)