Last updated June 18 2019 at 8:59 AM

656 Orange Ave

656 North Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

656 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
Apartment features include;
Dishwasher
Air conditioner
Ceiling fans
High speed internet
2-inch wood blinds
9-foot ceilings with crown molding
Expanded cable package included
Full size washer & dryer included
Granite countertops
Hardwood, carpet & stained concrete flooring
Modern brushed nickel finishes
Modern espresso kitchen cabinets
Patios or balconies
Soothing soaking tubs
Spacious walk-in closets
Stainless steel appliances including microhood

Community includes;
Swimming pool
Business Center
Fitness Center
Dog Park
Mail room
Valet Waste
Wifi (at the pool and business center)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Orange Ave have any available units?
656 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Orange Ave have?
Some of 656 Orange Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
656 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 656 Orange Ave offer parking?
No, 656 Orange Ave does not offer parking.
Does 656 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 Orange Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Orange Ave have a pool?
Yes, 656 Orange Ave has a pool.
Does 656 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 656 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Orange Ave has units with dishwashers.
