6550 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court

Come see this very spacious and well cared for 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Townhouse with an attached 2 car garage! New carpet throughout and fresh paint. Second story (which is above the two car garage) features Kitchen with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath, dining area, and open concept living room. Third story has 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom has an attached master bath and second full bathroom upstairs. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few minutes to Universal. This condo is in a Gated Community with 24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables, Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available May 6th, 2020! Call Today to View!