Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

653 Singleton Court

653 Singleton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

653 Singleton Ct, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Super clean and updated cottage just minutes to downtown Orlando. Near Exploria Stadium, Orlando City's soccer-specific stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida. Apply at: RentInOrangeCounty.com

This 2 bedroom unit includes carpet, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Tenant will supply their own stove, refrigerator and window AC units.
Leasing Criteria:
Full time job with perm status (3 months on job)
No evictions for 3 years
Good references from work and past landlord
Prior leasing experience
Respectful of neighbors and property
Need 1st month's rent of $750 plus deposit of $800.
No Pets.

How to apply?
1. Review address and make sure this is convenient for you. 2. Apply on line at www.rentinorangecounty.com (no cost for initial application)
3. If you want, call to schedule a tour.
4. Pay for background check on line via email request. ($30)
5. If you a good candidate, you will be asked to supply 2 months of pay stubs or proof of income.
6. Once approved, meet to pay rent, sign lease and move in!
Centrally located in historic Parramore -- minutes to downtown Orlando, downtown sports venues, bus lines, area schools and major highways. Parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Singleton Court have any available units?
653 Singleton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Singleton Court have?
Some of 653 Singleton Court's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Singleton Court currently offering any rent specials?
653 Singleton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Singleton Court pet-friendly?
No, 653 Singleton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 653 Singleton Court offer parking?
Yes, 653 Singleton Court offers parking.
Does 653 Singleton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Singleton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Singleton Court have a pool?
No, 653 Singleton Court does not have a pool.
Does 653 Singleton Court have accessible units?
No, 653 Singleton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Singleton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Singleton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

