653 Singleton Court

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super clean and updated cottage just minutes to downtown Orlando. Near Exploria Stadium, Orlando City's soccer-specific stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida. Apply at: RentInOrangeCounty.com



This 2 bedroom unit includes carpet, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Tenant will supply their own stove, refrigerator and window AC units.

Leasing Criteria:

Full time job with perm status (3 months on job)

No evictions for 3 years

Good references from work and past landlord

Prior leasing experience

Respectful of neighbors and property

Need 1st month's rent of $750 plus deposit of $800.

No Pets.



How to apply?

1. Review address and make sure this is convenient for you. 2. Apply on line at www.rentinorangecounty.com (no cost for initial application)

3. If you want, call to schedule a tour.

4. Pay for background check on line via email request. ($30)

5. If you a good candidate, you will be asked to supply 2 months of pay stubs or proof of income.

6. Once approved, meet to pay rent, sign lease and move in!

Centrally located in historic Parramore -- minutes to downtown Orlando, downtown sports venues, bus lines, area schools and major highways. Parking available.