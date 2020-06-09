This 3 bd / 2 ba 1682 sq. ft. condo in gated Stonebridge Lakes is a must see! This unit features brand new carpet throughout, very close to community pool, it features a screened in patio, single car garage, washer and dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
What amenities does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have?
Some of 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
