Orlando, FL
6485 RANELAGH DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

6485 RANELAGH DRIVE

6485 Ranelagh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6485 Ranelagh Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bd / 2 ba 1682 sq. ft. condo in gated Stonebridge Lakes is a must see! This unit features brand new carpet throughout, very close to community pool, it features a screened in patio, single car garage, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have any available units?
6485 RANELAGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have?
Some of 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6485 RANELAGH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6485 RANELAGH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
