Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

646 W. Smith St

646 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

646 Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Calling all free spirits! Live just north of Orlando in the middle of College Park's bustling Edgewater Drive, with front-door access to "The Drive's" gastropubs, vintage shops and hip boutiques. Around the corner from Lake Ivanhoe and minutes from water skiing, wakeboarding and a beautiful downtown skyline. We welcome you to the fun life in a neighborhood bursting with vintage spirit and modern spark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 W. Smith St have any available units?
646 W. Smith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 W. Smith St have?
Some of 646 W. Smith St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 W. Smith St currently offering any rent specials?
646 W. Smith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 W. Smith St pet-friendly?
No, 646 W. Smith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 646 W. Smith St offer parking?
Yes, 646 W. Smith St offers parking.
Does 646 W. Smith St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 W. Smith St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 W. Smith St have a pool?
Yes, 646 W. Smith St has a pool.
Does 646 W. Smith St have accessible units?
No, 646 W. Smith St does not have accessible units.
Does 646 W. Smith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 W. Smith St does not have units with dishwashers.
