646 W. Smith St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Calling all free spirits! Live just north of Orlando in the middle of College Park's bustling Edgewater Drive, with front-door access to "The Drive's" gastropubs, vintage shops and hip boutiques. Around the corner from Lake Ivanhoe and minutes from water skiing, wakeboarding and a beautiful downtown skyline. We welcome you to the fun life in a neighborhood bursting with vintage spirit and modern spark.