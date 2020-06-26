All apartments in Orlando
6453 ALCALDE COURT
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

6453 ALCALDE COURT

6453 Alcalde Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6453 Alcalde Ct, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL APT 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS W/ GARAGE. GREAT LOCATIONS AND GREAT CONDITION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have any available units?
6453 ALCALDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have?
Some of 6453 ALCALDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 ALCALDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6453 ALCALDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 ALCALDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6453 ALCALDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6453 ALCALDE COURT offers parking.
Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 ALCALDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have a pool?
No, 6453 ALCALDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6453 ALCALDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 ALCALDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6453 ALCALDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
