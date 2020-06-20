All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6451 Old Park Ln 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6451 Old Park Ln 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

6451 Old Park Ln 101

6451 Old Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6451 Old Park Lane, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958

Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.
3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS
FULLY FURNISHED
DOGS AND CATS ALLOWED WITH NONREFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
MOVE IN DATE- 1st of June
Utilies not included
Gated community
Club house
Gym
Pool and Jacuzzi
Courts
1 carport

Requirementes:
Application letter
References
Proof of income
Copy of ID's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282958
Property Id 282958

(RLNE5791465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have any available units?
6451 Old Park Ln 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have?
Some of 6451 Old Park Ln 101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 Old Park Ln 101 currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Old Park Ln 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Old Park Ln 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 is pet friendly.
Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 offer parking?
Yes, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 does offer parking.
Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have a pool?
Yes, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 has a pool.
Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have accessible units?
No, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Old Park Ln 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6451 Old Park Ln 101 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach