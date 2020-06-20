6451 Old Park Ln 101

3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958
Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS FULLY FURNISHED DOGS AND CATS ALLOWED WITH NONREFUNDABLE DEPOSIT MOVE IN DATE- 1st of June Utilies not included Gated community Club house Gym Pool and Jacuzzi Courts 1 carport
Requirementes: Application letter References Proof of income Copy of ID's Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282958 Property Id 282958
(RLNE5791465)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
