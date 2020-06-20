6451 Old Park Ln 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool

3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958



Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.

3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS

FULLY FURNISHED

DOGS AND CATS ALLOWED WITH NONREFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

MOVE IN DATE- 1st of June

Utilies not included

Gated community

Club house

Gym

Pool and Jacuzzi

Courts

1 carport



Requirementes:

Application letter

References

Proof of income

Copy of ID's

