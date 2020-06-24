All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village

6413 Astor Village Ave Unit 202 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6413 Astor Village Ave Unit 202, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

dogs allowed
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village Available 08/01/19 THE HAMPTONS - METROWEST - Furnished - Great property for rent FURNISHED!!!
No carpets all laminated floor, AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th

(RLNE3014936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have any available units?
6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village offer parking?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not offer parking.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have a pool?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not have a pool.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have accessible units?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave unit 202 - hamptons - Astor village does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach