6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath condo in Hamptons at Metrowest! - This lovely 1 bed 1 bath condo offers all that is needed. With an open living/dining room area and builtin computer desk. Home offers kitchen with all appliances needed for those home cooked meals. For extra sitting space, kitchen has a counter bar area and just need stools. Offer washer and dryer utility room so no need to go anywhere.



The community offers 2 sparkling pools, security guard gated 24 hours, fitness center, club house not to mention all the social and local businesses within walking distance! Close to everything



Requirements:

$50 Application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 HOA Application per person or married couple with proof - can take 15 days for approval

$300.00 Non refundable Pet fee per pet - Pet Restrictions



For showings or inquiries you may call/text/email Victor Martinez at: 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com



