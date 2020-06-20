All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209

6413 Astor Village Avenue · (407) 443-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6413 Astor Village Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath condo in Hamptons at Metrowest! - This lovely 1 bed 1 bath condo offers all that is needed. With an open living/dining room area and builtin computer desk. Home offers kitchen with all appliances needed for those home cooked meals. For extra sitting space, kitchen has a counter bar area and just need stools. Offer washer and dryer utility room so no need to go anywhere.

The community offers 2 sparkling pools, security guard gated 24 hours, fitness center, club house not to mention all the social and local businesses within walking distance! Close to everything

Requirements:
$50 Application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 HOA Application per person or married couple with proof - can take 15 days for approval
$300.00 Non refundable Pet fee per pet - Pet Restrictions

For showings or inquiries you may call/text/email Victor Martinez at: 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com

(RLNE5817548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have any available units?
6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have?
Some of 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 offer parking?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 does not offer parking.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have a pool?
Yes, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 has a pool.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have accessible units?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Astor Village Ave Apt 209 does not have units with dishwashers.

