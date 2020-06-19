All apartments in Orlando
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303

6412 Queens Borough Avenue · (407) 897-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6412 Queens Borough Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING! MOVE IN JULY 2020! HAMPTONS AT METROWEST-MAN GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious 2bd 2 ba 3rd floor condo with water, washer and dryer included in rent! - Rent: $1449 Deposit: $1449

GREAT LOCATION!! This fabulous 3rd floor condo is located in first building, giving you quick access to man gated entrance. Open split floor plan with a relaxing solarium adding light and space to living area. Beautiful kitchen with updated appliances and brand new backsplash. Plenty of closet space!! Built in work/study station!! Convenient washer and dyer in the unit. No carpet in unit.

LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS & ELEGANT KITCHEN TILE BACKSPLASH!!
TILE FLOORING IN BATHROOMS AND LAUNDRY AREA!!

Water is included with rent!

Hamptons at MetroWest Condominiums offers a world of fun amenities for resident's enjoyment- such as, two sparkling pools, basketball court, fishing pier, fitness center, and carwash area!!
Extra community features-Teak neighborhood grill restaurant, a market place and so much more!!

Conveniently located near Metrowest Blvd and S. Kirkman Rd! Access to FL Turnpike just minutes away. Shopping, dinning, and entertainment all within minutes!!!

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Metrowest
Middle - Chain of Lakes
High - Olympia High
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have any available units?
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have?
Some of 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 offer parking?
No, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have a pool?
Yes, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 has a pool.
Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have accessible units?
No, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
