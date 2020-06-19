Amenities

6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303 Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING! MOVE IN JULY 2020! HAMPTONS AT METROWEST-MAN GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious 2bd 2 ba 3rd floor condo with water, washer and dryer included in rent! - Rent: $1449 Deposit: $1449



GREAT LOCATION!! This fabulous 3rd floor condo is located in first building, giving you quick access to man gated entrance. Open split floor plan with a relaxing solarium adding light and space to living area. Beautiful kitchen with updated appliances and brand new backsplash. Plenty of closet space!! Built in work/study station!! Convenient washer and dyer in the unit. No carpet in unit.



LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS & ELEGANT KITCHEN TILE BACKSPLASH!!

TILE FLOORING IN BATHROOMS AND LAUNDRY AREA!!



Water is included with rent!



Hamptons at MetroWest Condominiums offers a world of fun amenities for resident's enjoyment- such as, two sparkling pools, basketball court, fishing pier, fitness center, and carwash area!!

Extra community features-Teak neighborhood grill restaurant, a market place and so much more!!



Conveniently located near Metrowest Blvd and S. Kirkman Rd! Access to FL Turnpike just minutes away. Shopping, dinning, and entertainment all within minutes!!!



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Metrowest

Middle - Chain of Lakes

High - Olympia High

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



