6408 S Goldenrod Rd Unit B

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Conservarion view with 4 car parking drive way at Carter Glen. - Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the 4 Parking Drive way space,OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub.Lake and conservation view in a could the sac area. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona. Call Listing Agent directly Laura Alves 4074967616



