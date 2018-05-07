6408 S Goldenrod Rd Unit B

Amenities
3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Conservarion view with 4 car parking drive way at Carter Glen. - Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the 4 Parking Drive way space,OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub.Lake and conservation view in a could the sac area. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona. Call Listing Agent directly Laura Alves 4074967616
(RLNE5440112)