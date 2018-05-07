All apartments in Orlando
6408 S Goldenrod Rd Unit B
6408 S Goldenrod Rd Unit B

6408 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Conservarion view with 4 car parking drive way at Carter Glen. - Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the 4 Parking Drive way space,OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub.Lake and conservation view in a could the sac area. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona. Call Listing Agent directly Laura Alves 4074967616

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

