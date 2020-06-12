Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6402 Cava Alta Dr 107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 Cava Alta Dr 107
6402 Cava Alta Dr Unit 107
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6402 Cava Alta Dr Unit 107, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3756059)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have any available units?
6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 is pet friendly.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 offer parking?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have a pool?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have accessible units?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Cava Alta Dr 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach