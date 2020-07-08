All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

639 E AMELIA STREET

639 Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

639 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

garage
basketball court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Opportunity to live in the Heart of the Historic Downtown Lake Eola Community. Walk to the Lake, Eola General, Catch a Show or ride your bike to a Basketball Game!! Located on second floor of garage. Schedule your private showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 E AMELIA STREET have any available units?
639 E AMELIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 E AMELIA STREET have?
Some of 639 E AMELIA STREET's amenities include garage, basketball court, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 E AMELIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
639 E AMELIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 E AMELIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 639 E AMELIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 639 E AMELIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 639 E AMELIA STREET offers parking.
Does 639 E AMELIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 E AMELIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 E AMELIA STREET have a pool?
No, 639 E AMELIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 639 E AMELIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 639 E AMELIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 639 E AMELIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 E AMELIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

