All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6376 Raleigh Street #2015.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6376 Raleigh Street #2015
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6376 Raleigh Street #2015

6376 Raleigh Street · (407) 343-8137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6376 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1/1 Condo w/Det Garage in Metrowest - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom with lots of counter space on vanity and shower/tub combo. Separate detached 1 car garage. Located in Azur at Metrowest, close to shops, restaurants, theme parks, and public transportation.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. After homeowner approval, tenants must also be approved by the HOA. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Mark Cline (407) 697-5497

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2177932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have any available units?
6376 Raleigh Street #2015 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 currently offering any rent specials?
6376 Raleigh Street #2015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 pet-friendly?
No, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 offer parking?
Yes, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 offers parking.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have a pool?
No, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 does not have a pool.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have accessible units?
No, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 does not have accessible units.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6376 Raleigh Street #2015 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6376 Raleigh Street #2015?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity