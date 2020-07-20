All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

6360 RALEIGH STREET

6360 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6360 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location and amenities, gated community, close to major highways, shopping, and Valencia College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have any available units?
6360 RALEIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6360 RALEIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6360 RALEIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 RALEIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 RALEIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 RALEIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
