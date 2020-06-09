All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302

6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4645672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have any available units?
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 pet-friendly?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 offer parking?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not offer parking.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have a pool?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have accessible units?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach