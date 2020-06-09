Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4645672)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have any available units?
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 pet-friendly?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 offer parking?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not offer parking.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have a pool?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have accessible units?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 Raleigh St Unit 1302 does not have units with air conditioning.
