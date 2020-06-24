All apartments in Orlando
6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103
6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103

6347 Goethe Street · No Longer Available
Location

6347 Goethe Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Orlando! Minutes from Universal! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT located in StoneBridge Place in MetroWest

- Gated Community with resort style amenities (pool, clubhouse)
- One Car Garage
- Washer and dryer included
- Screened back porch
- Ideal location just a short drive from Universal Studios, and other area attractions

12 - Month Minimum Lease

HOA Approval is required.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

2 pets max ~ Max weight per pet should not exceed 35lbs each.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4831472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have any available units?
6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have?
Some of 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 currently offering any rent specials?
6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 is pet friendly.
Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 offer parking?
Yes, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 offers parking.
Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have a pool?
Yes, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 has a pool.
Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have accessible units?
No, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
