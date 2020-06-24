6347 Goethe Street Unit# 103

Amenities

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Orlando! Minutes from Universal! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT located in StoneBridge Place in MetroWest



- Gated Community with resort style amenities (pool, clubhouse)

- One Car Garage

- Washer and dryer included

- Screened back porch

- Ideal location just a short drive from Universal Studios, and other area attractions



12 - Month Minimum Lease



HOA Approval is required.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



2 pets max ~ Max weight per pet should not exceed 35lbs each.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE4831472)