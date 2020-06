Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

1B/1B condo at Azur at Metrowest - Beautiful ground floor 1/1 unit with WOOD FLOORS! The condo has been well maintained. Azur at Metrowest is a beautiful gated community with clubhouse, community pool, fitness center and more. Centrally located to major highways, shopping and dining.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4810273)