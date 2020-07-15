All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6320 Raleigh St 603

6320 Raleigh St Unit 603 · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Raleigh St Unit 603, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious 2 bedroom Metrowest Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Azur at Metrowest , walk-in closets, washer/dryer and more! The lushly landscaped property has gate controlled access, a new clubhouse w/catering kitchen & bar, resort-style swimming pool, new state-of-the-art fitness center w/Nautilus equipment, executive business center w/computer & Internet access & picnic areas with BBQ grills. Tile and laminate floors throughout for easy maintenance, and a perfect Metrowest location make this home ideal!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
No Felonies
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 550 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4603100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have any available units?
6320 Raleigh St 603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have?
Some of 6320 Raleigh St 603's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Raleigh St 603 currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Raleigh St 603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Raleigh St 603 pet-friendly?
No, 6320 Raleigh St 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 offer parking?
No, 6320 Raleigh St 603 does not offer parking.
Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6320 Raleigh St 603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have a pool?
Yes, 6320 Raleigh St 603 has a pool.
Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have accessible units?
No, 6320 Raleigh St 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Raleigh St 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Raleigh St 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
