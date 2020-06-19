6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful and cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment, located in gated Community Azur at Metrowest. This nice condo recently renovated offers plenty of natural light, laminate floors, ground floor unit, close to lake and walkway. Washer and dryer in unit. The condominium offers beautiful amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground. It is conveniently located in the Metrowest area close to major highways, malls, theme parks, Valencia community college, restaurants, great schools and much more. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.