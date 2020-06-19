All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404

6316 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6316 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful and cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment, located in gated Community Azur at Metrowest. This nice condo recently renovated offers plenty of natural light, laminate floors, ground floor unit, close to lake and walkway. Washer and dryer in unit. The condominium offers beautiful amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground. It is conveniently located in the Metrowest area close to major highways, malls, theme parks, Valencia community college, restaurants, great schools and much more. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have any available units?
6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have?
Some of 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 does offer parking.
Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have a pool?
Yes, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 has a pool.
Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have accessible units?
No, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Raleigh Street #404 - 404 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach