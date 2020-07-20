6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1

Amenities
Gated Community located in Metro West with spectacular panoramic views of Turkey Lake from your 8th floor balcony. This beautifully decorated unit boasts a 3/2 split plan with wood floors and tile throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
Community amenities include: a lakefront pool & spa, covered fishing pier, fitness center, covered assigned parking and much more! Rent includes basic cable, water and trash collection. Small pets allowed.