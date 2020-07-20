All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1

6312 Buford Street · (407) 480-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6312 Buford Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Gated Community located in Metro West with spectacular panoramic views of Turkey Lake from your 8th floor balcony. This beautifully decorated unit boasts a 3/2 split plan with wood floors and tile throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
Community amenities include: a lakefront pool & spa, covered fishing pier, fitness center, covered assigned parking and much more! Rent includes basic cable, water and trash collection. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have any available units?
6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have?
Some of 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 offers parking.
Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 has a pool.
Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 Buford Street #803 East - 1 has units with dishwashers.
