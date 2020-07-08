Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
6304 Raleigh Street Garage B
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6304 Raleigh Street Garage B
6304 Raleigh Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6304 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Car Garage - One car garage available at Azur at Metrowest. You must have a current lease at Azur at Metrowest.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4958603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have any available units?
6304 Raleigh Street Garage B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Raleigh Street Garage B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B offers parking.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have a pool?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have accessible units?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 Raleigh Street Garage B does not have units with air conditioning.
