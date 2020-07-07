All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:12 AM

6292 TWAIN STREET #103

6292 Twain Street · (321) 895-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6292 Twain Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 BED / 2.5 BATH Townhome - This townhome features hardwood-style and tile flooring throughout (One bedroom with carpet), open floor plan, one car garage with opener, screened patio, and washer and dryer. The townhome is located in a gated community and features a community pool & fitness center. The community is conveniently located off of Arnold Palmer Drive and easy access to major roads, area attractions, Downtown Orlando, schools and shopping areas.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
*****Per HOA: Only 2 vehicles per lease, including renewal leases.*****

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

**IN ADDITION TO THE STANDARD HAMPTON & HAMPTON APPLICATION, THE HOA REQUIRES: $100 APP FEE PER APPLICANT OR MARRIED COUPLE. 15 BUSINESS DAY APPROVAL PROCESS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3814837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have any available units?
6292 TWAIN STREET #103 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have?
Some of 6292 TWAIN STREET #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6292 TWAIN STREET #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 is pet friendly.
Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 offers parking.
Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have a pool?
Yes, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 has a pool.
Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have accessible units?
No, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6292 TWAIN STREET #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
