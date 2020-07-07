6292 TWAIN STREET #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

2 BED / 2.5 BATH Townhome - This townhome features hardwood-style and tile flooring throughout (One bedroom with carpet), open floor plan, one car garage with opener, screened patio, and washer and dryer. The townhome is located in a gated community and features a community pool & fitness center. The community is conveniently located off of Arnold Palmer Drive and easy access to major roads, area attractions, Downtown Orlando, schools and shopping areas.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

*****Per HOA: Only 2 vehicles per lease, including renewal leases.*****



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



**IN ADDITION TO THE STANDARD HAMPTON & HAMPTON APPLICATION, THE HOA REQUIRES: $100 APP FEE PER APPLICANT OR MARRIED COUPLE. 15 BUSINESS DAY APPROVAL PROCESS!



No Pets Allowed



