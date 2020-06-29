6265 Contessa Dr. #108

Amenities

- PENDING- FIRST FLOOR UNIT!! Located in beautiful Horizons at Lee Vista. This 3/2 unit is bright and spacious. Unit faces the nature preserve. Nice open floor plan, foyer, high ceilings, living room dining combo. All tile, not a stitch of carpet! Unit has large master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower. Second and third bedrooms are bright and spacious. Washer/dryer included. Great gated community, close to the airport and major highways, excellent schools and shopping. Community pool overlooking pond, gym, walk paths, very quiet and well maintained!



