Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6265 Contessa Dr. #108

6265 Contessa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6265 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
- PENDING- FIRST FLOOR UNIT!! Located in beautiful Horizons at Lee Vista. This 3/2 unit is bright and spacious. Unit faces the nature preserve. Nice open floor plan, foyer, high ceilings, living room dining combo. All tile, not a stitch of carpet! Unit has large master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with walk in shower. Second and third bedrooms are bright and spacious. Washer/dryer included. Great gated community, close to the airport and major highways, excellent schools and shopping. Community pool overlooking pond, gym, walk paths, very quiet and well maintained!

(RLNE5649274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have any available units?
6265 Contessa Dr. #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have?
Some of 6265 Contessa Dr. #108's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Contessa Dr. #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 is pet friendly.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 offer parking?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 does not offer parking.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 has a pool.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have accessible units?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr. #108 does not have units with dishwashers.

