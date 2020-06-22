Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6214 STEVENSON DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6214 STEVENSON DRIVE
6214 Stevenson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6214 Stevenson Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ! This Spacious 1st floor condo, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms no carpet, washer/dryer included, gated community, pool, fitness center, close to shoppings and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have any available units?
6214 STEVENSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have?
Some of 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6214 STEVENSON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 STEVENSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach