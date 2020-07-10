Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
/
6201 GOETHE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM
1 of 19
6201 GOETHE STREET
6201 Goethe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6201 Goethe Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in beautiful, gated Stonebridge Commons. Screened back patio overlooks pond. All bedrooms upstairs. All appliances included. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET have any available units?
6201 GOETHE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6201 GOETHE STREET have?
Some of 6201 GOETHE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 GOETHE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6201 GOETHE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 GOETHE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6201 GOETHE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6201 GOETHE STREET offers parking.
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 GOETHE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET have a pool?
No, 6201 GOETHE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6201 GOETHE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 GOETHE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 GOETHE STREET has units with dishwashers.
