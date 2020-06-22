620 W PRINCETON STREET

620 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804 College Park
Charming, move in ready, downstairs studio in walking distance to College Park shops and restaurants. Electric and water included in rent. Property has washer and dryer and off street parking on site. Call today for private tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
