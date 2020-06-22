All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 620 W PRINCETON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
620 W PRINCETON STREET
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

620 W PRINCETON STREET

620 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, move in ready, downstairs studio in walking distance to College Park shops and restaurants. Electric and water included in rent. Property has washer and dryer and off street parking on site. Call today for private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have any available units?
620 W PRINCETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have?
Some of 620 W PRINCETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W PRINCETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
620 W PRINCETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W PRINCETON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 620 W PRINCETON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 620 W PRINCETON STREET offers parking.
Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 W PRINCETON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have a pool?
No, 620 W PRINCETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 620 W PRINCETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W PRINCETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 W PRINCETON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach