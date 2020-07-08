620 East Anderson Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This historic beauty is sure to captivate anyone who appreciates older homes. Details throughout include 10 inch wood baseboards, real hardwood floors throughout, formal foyer. Living and dining rooms separated by built-ins. Kitchen still has some original tongue in grove cabinets separating it from the dining room which also has a fireplace. Attic space is partially finished and perfect for an artist loft, or quiet space. Master bedroom also offers a sunroom perfect for a study, office or additional closet. Laundry room with full-size washer & dryer and a back staircase to rear door. Parking in the rear of the building. Water included. Unit is the entire 2nd floor and is over 1450 sq. ft. .