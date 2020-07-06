All apartments in Orlando
6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD
6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD

6171 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6171 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Best subdivision in the Metrowest Area, Gated, pool, gym, you name it! This is a third floor 1/1 large unit with a varanda facing a quite back yard. Come see it you will love. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

