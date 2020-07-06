6171 METROWEST BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Best subdivision in the Metrowest Area, Gated, pool, gym, you name it! This is a third floor 1/1 large unit with a varanda facing a quite back yard. Come see it you will love. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY!