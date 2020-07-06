6171 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Best subdivision in the Metrowest Area, Gated, pool, gym, you name it! This is a third floor 1/1 large unit with a varanda facing a quite back yard. Come see it you will love. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
