6166 Stevenson Dr 305

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6166 Stevenson 305 - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath move in ready condo! Split floorplan with Washer/dryer, walk-in closet,! Large open living area with laminate flooring.. Kitchen offers tile floors with wooden cabinets. A nice balcony with a good view and 3 spacious bedrooms



Most central location! 5 minutes to I4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!



There is a $55 application fee.

HOA Application fee $100.00 per person (over 18)

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



