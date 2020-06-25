All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

6166 Stevenson Dr 305

6166 Stevenson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6166 Stevenson Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6166 Stevenson 305 - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath move in ready condo! Split floorplan with Washer/dryer, walk-in closet,! Large open living area with laminate flooring.. Kitchen offers tile floors with wooden cabinets. A nice balcony with a good view and 3 spacious bedrooms

Most central location! 5 minutes to I4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!

There is a $55 application fee.
HOA Application fee $100.00 per person (over 18)
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5098153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have any available units?
6166 Stevenson Dr 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have?
Some of 6166 Stevenson Dr 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 currently offering any rent specials?
6166 Stevenson Dr 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 is pet friendly.
Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 offer parking?
No, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 does not offer parking.
Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have a pool?
No, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 does not have a pool.
Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have accessible units?
No, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6166 Stevenson Dr 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
