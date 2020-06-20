All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd

6162 Tivoli Gardens Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6162 Tivoli Gardens Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Mediterranean Style 3/2.5 Townhouse in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens - Orlando - Mediterranean style 3/2.5 Townhouse in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens, will be available 6/12/20. This community features a community pool, basketball court and playground area. Corner unit with one car garage, sits on a conservation lot. Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceiling. Formal living room/dining room combination. Family room opens to the kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances included. Master Suite includes a large walk in shower, the second floor consist of an open bonus area with a laundry room and the bedrooms are on a split floor plan. Screened patio and additional storage closet in the garage. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE4773378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have any available units?
6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have?
Some of 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd does offer parking.
Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd has a pool.
Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach