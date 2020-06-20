6162 Tivoli Gardens Blvd

Amenities

Mediterranean Style 3/2.5 Townhouse in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens - Orlando - Mediterranean style 3/2.5 Townhouse in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens, will be available 6/12/20. This community features a community pool, basketball court and playground area. Corner unit with one car garage, sits on a conservation lot. Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceiling. Formal living room/dining room combination. Family room opens to the kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances included. Master Suite includes a large walk in shower, the second floor consist of an open bonus area with a laundry room and the bedrooms are on a split floor plan. Screened patio and additional storage closet in the garage. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE4773378)