Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6157 Metrowest Blvd #202
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6157 Metrowest Blvd #202
6157 Metrowest Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6157 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 Orlando FL 32835 - Gated community, comm pool,fitness center, children's playground,
Renters Insurance Required
(RLNE2808470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have any available units?
6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 currently offering any rent specials?
6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 pet-friendly?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 offer parking?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 does not offer parking.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have a pool?
Yes, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 has a pool.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have accessible units?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6157 Metrowest Blvd #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
