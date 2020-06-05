All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106

6151 Metrowest Boulevard · (407) 822-1063 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6151 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 - Serenata 106 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1Bedroom Condo at Serenata -MetroWest - Look no further, your new dream home awaits you in the gated Serenata Residences. All resort style amenities, halfway between downtown Orlando, and the theme parks. Minutes from I-4 and the Florida Turnpike, yet tucked away in one of Orlando's most desirable communities, Serenata is a welcoming hideaway of shimmering lakes, warm breezes and palm-lined cul-de-sacs. No detail has been overlooked in these Mediterranean style luxury resort townhomes and condominiums.

(RLNE5803244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have any available units?
6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have?
Some of 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 offer parking?
No, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 does not offer parking.
Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 has a pool.
Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
