6151 Metrowest Blvd Unit 106

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Spacious 1Bedroom Condo at Serenata -MetroWest - Look no further, your new dream home awaits you in the gated Serenata Residences. All resort style amenities, halfway between downtown Orlando, and the theme parks. Minutes from I-4 and the Florida Turnpike, yet tucked away in one of Orlando's most desirable communities, Serenata is a welcoming hideaway of shimmering lakes, warm breezes and palm-lined cul-de-sacs. No detail has been overlooked in these Mediterranean style luxury resort townhomes and condominiums.



(RLNE5803244)