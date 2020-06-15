All apartments in Orlando
615 18th St.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:13 AM

615 18th St.

615 18th Street · (904) 276-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 18th Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 615 18th St. · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
615 18TH STREET
ORLANDO, FL 32805
Rent: $850/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and affordable monthly rent!! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $950, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2657876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 18th St. have any available units?
615 18th St. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 615 18th St. currently offering any rent specials?
615 18th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 18th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 18th St. is pet friendly.
Does 615 18th St. offer parking?
No, 615 18th St. does not offer parking.
Does 615 18th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 18th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 18th St. have a pool?
No, 615 18th St. does not have a pool.
Does 615 18th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 615 18th St. has accessible units.
Does 615 18th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 18th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 18th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 18th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 18th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

