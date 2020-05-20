6149 Metrowest Boulevard #205

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets 24hr gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool media room tennis court

2 Bedroom at Serenata Condos - Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo w/ balcony close to beautiful zero entry pool and clubhouse and in the heart of Metrowest! Split floor plan. Two walk-in closets and garden tubs! Serenata features a zero-entry resort style swimming pool, manned security, tennis courts, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, playground, clubhouse and more! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Gated community. Right next to Veranda Park, a $500 million mixed-use development with one bedrooms from the $400s! Over 60 shops, 20 restaurants, the first all-digital movie theater, authentic gondola rides on the lake & more!



Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 580 will be declined



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3707848)