6149 Metrowest Boulevard #205
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6149 Metrowest Boulevard #205

6149 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6149 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
2 Bedroom at Serenata Condos - Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo w/ balcony close to beautiful zero entry pool and clubhouse and in the heart of Metrowest! Split floor plan. Two walk-in closets and garden tubs! Serenata features a zero-entry resort style swimming pool, manned security, tennis courts, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, playground, clubhouse and more! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Gated community. Right next to Veranda Park, a $500 million mixed-use development with one bedrooms from the $400s! Over 60 shops, 20 restaurants, the first all-digital movie theater, authentic gondola rides on the lake & more!

Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Valencia Community College West and Bill Frederick Park. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3707848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

