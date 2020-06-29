Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE
6148 Chapledale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6148 Chapledale Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse in vista lake area with great schools district , close to Orlando airport , medical city and downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 CHAPLEDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach