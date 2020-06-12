6142 Westgate #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Central Park Condos - HOMETAG is offering this wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in the Metro West area near Central Park Condominiums. This 2nd floor unit has all tile floors, full size washer and dryer and a large living room. This also includes outside patio space as well access to all community amenities.



Details: 2 Bedrooms: 2 Baths

Rent $1225

Available: February 10, 2020



Requirements: 3 X Monthly Rent ($3675)

No Criminal Record

No Evictions



Schools

Olympia (High School)

Chain Of Lakes (Middle School)

Metrowest (Elementary)



Utilities/Services

Electric Orlando Utilities Commission

Water Orlando Utilities Commission

Recycling Orlando

Trash Orlando

Yard Waste Orlando



For More Information Please Contact us at lease@myhometag.com or TEXT us at 205-390-0542



(RLNE3794788)