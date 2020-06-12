All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

6142 Westgate #201

6142 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Central Park Condos - HOMETAG is offering this wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in the Metro West area near Central Park Condominiums. This 2nd floor unit has all tile floors, full size washer and dryer and a large living room. This also includes outside patio space as well access to all community amenities.

Details: 2 Bedrooms: 2 Baths
Rent $1225
Available: February 10, 2020

Requirements: 3 X Monthly Rent ($3675)
No Criminal Record
No Evictions

Schools
Olympia (High School)
Chain Of Lakes (Middle School)
Metrowest (Elementary)

Utilities/Services
Electric Orlando Utilities Commission
Water Orlando Utilities Commission
Recycling Orlando
Trash Orlando
Yard Waste Orlando

For More Information Please Contact us at lease@myhometag.com or TEXT us at 205-390-0542

(RLNE3794788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 Westgate #201 have any available units?
6142 Westgate #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6142 Westgate #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Westgate #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 Westgate #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 Westgate #201 is pet friendly.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 offer parking?
No, 6142 Westgate #201 does not offer parking.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 Westgate #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 have a pool?
No, 6142 Westgate #201 does not have a pool.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 have accessible units?
No, 6142 Westgate #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6142 Westgate #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 Westgate #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6142 Westgate #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

