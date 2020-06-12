6142 Westgate #201

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Central Park Condos - HOMETAG is offering this wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath located in the Metro West area near Central Park Condominiums. This 2nd floor unit has all tile floors, full size washer and dryer and a large living room. This also includes outside patio space as well access to all community amenities.
Details: 2 Bedrooms: 2 Baths
Rent $1225
Available: February 10, 2020
Requirements: 3 X Monthly Rent ($3675)
No Criminal Record
No Evictions
Schools
Olympia (High School)
Chain Of Lakes (Middle School)
Metrowest (Elementary)
Utilities/Services
Electric Orlando Utilities Commission
Water Orlando Utilities Commission
Recycling Orlando
Trash Orlando
Yard Waste Orlando
For More Information Please Contact us at lease@myhometag.com or TEXT us at 205-390-0542
