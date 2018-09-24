Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD
6137 Metrowest Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6137 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous one bedroom one bath on first floor with all appliances on upscale gated condominium full of amenities close to Major roads, theme parks, schools, shopping areas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6137 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
