6135 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse with 2 car garage on exclusive, upgraded gated community with full of amenities close to schools, shopping areas, major roads, theme parks. Enjoy Florida sunshine from your romantic balcony
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
