Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:35 AM

6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD

6135 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse with 2 car garage on exclusive, upgraded gated community with full of amenities close to schools, shopping areas, major roads, theme parks.
Enjoy Florida sunshine from your romantic balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

