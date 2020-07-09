All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

6129 Metrowest Blvd

6129 Metrowest Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6129 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0dc037c020 ----
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is a corner unit. Features a 2 car garage. This home is a must see and will not last. Seranta condominiums features a full gym, playground, tennis court and beautiful zero entry style pool. Small pets will be considered. Separate HOA application will be required

*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Security System
Community Pool
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Balcony
Parking 2 Car Garage
Utilities Trash Service Included
Utilities Water/Sewer Included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have any available units?
6129 Metrowest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have?
Some of 6129 Metrowest Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 Metrowest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Metrowest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Metrowest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd offers parking.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Metrowest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd has a pool.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6129 Metrowest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Metrowest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 Metrowest Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
