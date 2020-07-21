Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD
6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD
6119 Metrowest Boulevard
Location
6119 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 car garage with all appliances on beautiful gated upscale condominium full of amenities, close to schools, shopping areas, major roads
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
