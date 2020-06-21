Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202
6106 Westgate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6106 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice condo for rent in Orlando, located in Metrowest area, 2 beds, 2 bath, recently remodeled. Additional mezzanine level that can be used as an office or a den. Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have any available units?
6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have?
Some of 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 does offer parking.
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 Westgate Dr Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach