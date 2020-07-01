Beautiful 2/2 Ground floor condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the first floor near curry ford batting cages & golf course practice fields,walking distance to bus stop, shopping center and all major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6104 Curry Ford Road #108 have any available units?
6104 Curry Ford Road #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6104 Curry Ford Road #108 currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Curry Ford Road #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.